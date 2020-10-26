'Like a flop film on OTT platform': BJP mocks Uddhav's Dussehra speech

In a no holds barred speech on Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack against the BJP. He said there would be anarchy in the country if the BJP remained interested only in toppling governments rather than improving the nation's economy.

Uddhav also attacked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who had questioned the Chief Minister’s stance on 'Hindutva' after he did not allow the reopening of temples in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking a jibe at PM Modi and the Centre, Uddhav on Sunday said his Hindutva is not "clanging bells and utensils". "We are being asked about Hindutva. Why? Because temples are not being opened. They say my Hindutva is different from that of Balasaheb Thackeray. Your Hindutva is about clanging bells and utensils, our Hindutva is not like that," he said.

Thackeray also cited RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat as saying that "Hindutva is not linked only to pujas. So, people wearing black caps and questioning our beliefs and calling us 'secular' should listen to Bhagwat's Dussehra speech".

"People who believe and follow him ( Governor Koshyari), wear a black cap. If you have a brain beneath, at least follow him (Mohan Bhagwat) and his statements today," he noted. ‘’Bhagwat has said the meaning of Hindutva has been distorted by giving it a narrow ritualistic connotation,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtrara BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye had hit back at Uddhav on Sunday saying he had nothing to speak about the performance of his 11-month-old government and he targeted only the BJP and the Centre in his speech.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye alleged that Thackeray had nothing to highlight about his government's functioning to the Shiv sainiks.

"Shiv Sena compromised on Hindutva for power. Uddhav Thackeray did not say a word about Congress criticising Savarkar and now he had to address the Dussehra rally from the Savarkar auditorium. This is poetic justice," he said.