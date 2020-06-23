Layout plan will get Kamathipura redevelopment project going: South Mumbai MP Arvind Sawant

Hoping to expedite the Kamathipura redevelopment project, South Mumbai member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant of the Shiv Sena, along with the chairman of the Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB) and other officials, visited the area on Monday.

He told The Free Press Journal, "I have asked the MHADA officials to expedite the redevelopment project-related works. Along with the residents, I held a discussion with Ghosalkar, on this much-awaited redevelopment project. Before the lockdown, there was an announcement of cluster redevelopment. But due to the lockdown no progress has been made, so I have advised officials to come up with a layout, which can get the project moving."

Since there are several old buildings in Kamathipura, just as the MHADA repairs board is taking care of residents in the BDD Chawls redevelopment project, it should do the same for Kamathipura residents, by giving them transit houses, Sawant urged.

Local resident and active leader of the Sena Pandurang Sakpal said on all of the 14 lanes in Kamathipura stood old and dangerous buildings, which are still occupied by residents. "MHADA officials were shown the actual condition of some of the buildings on their visit today (Monday). Some of them are leaning on support and are in need of urgent repair or alternative transit accommodation must be provided for residents until the redevelopment project begins. Though an announcement about cluster redevelopment has been made, as there will be thousands of builders taking up redevelopment at the same time, so this is going to be challenging and will take time. Until then, we have demanded transit accommodation for tenants," Sakpal informed.

State Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had announced a major cluster redevelopment plan for Kamathipura in February, as reported by this paper. He had followed this up with a visit to the place and taken stock of the situation by meeting the residents.