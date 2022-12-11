e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLawyer submits complaint against Urfi Javed for obscene acts

Lawyer submits complaint against Urfi Javed for obscene acts

A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Urfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, December 11, 2022, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Urfi Javed | Instagram
Follow us on

Mumbai: A written complaint has been submitted against social media influencer Urfi Javed for allegedly committing illegal and obscene acts in public places and on social media, a police official said on Sunday.

The written applicated was submitted by lawyer Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh at Andheri police station on Friday, he said.

"We received an application with this regard two days ago," the official said.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2022 Optimist Asian and Oceanian Championship to be held in Mumbai
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nagpur: PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat 2.0

Nagpur: PM Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat 2.0

Mumbai: Flood guages for better monsoon preparedness

Mumbai: Flood guages for better monsoon preparedness

Mumbai riots accused nabbed after 18 years

Mumbai riots accused nabbed after 18 years

FPJ Special: MOCK, TALK AND QUARREL

FPJ Special: MOCK, TALK AND QUARREL

Bhayandar: Three child workers rescued from factory

Bhayandar: Three child workers rescued from factory