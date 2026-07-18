Latur Bakery Shut Down After FDA Finds Expired Ingredients, Unhygienic Food Preparation | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered the immediate closure of a bakery in Renapur, Latur district, after a surprise inspection found food items being prepared in unhygienic conditions using expired raw materials.

The action was taken against M/s Bangalore Iyengar's Bakery at Mahatma Gandhi Chowk under the directions of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as part of the department's ongoing crackdown on unsafe food establishments.

Expired Ingredients Seized And Destroyed

During the inspection, FDA officials found expired stocks of white compound chocolate of various reputed brands and calcium propionate powder, a preservative used in bread making. The expired stock, valued at Rs 3,059, was seized and destroyed on the spot.

The inspection also revealed that 10 kg of khoya (mawa) was not stored at the prescribed temperature. Samples of the khoya and milk toast were collected for laboratory analysis, while the remaining 9 kg of khoya, worth Rs 2,700, was destroyed. Overall, food products worth Rs 5,759 were destroyed during the operation.

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Bakery Licence Suspension Process Initiated

The FDA has directed the bakery to cease operations immediately and has initiated the process to suspend its food business registration certificate.

The inspection was carried out under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner Pramodkumar Kakade by Food Safety Officers Indrajit Chilwante, Pradeep Khade and Sandeep Bochare.

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