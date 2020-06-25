Latest update on Patanjali's Coronil: Maha govt won't allow sale of 'spurious medicine', says Anil Deshmukh

Amidst the ongoing controversy over Patanjali Ayurved's 'COVID-19' drug Coronil, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh welcomed the move of banning ads of the drug and warned Ramdev Baba, saying Maharashtra will not allow the sale of 'spurious medicines'.

The minister took to Twitter and wrote, “The National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur will find out whether clinical trials of Patanjali Ayurved's Coronil were done at all. An abundant warning to Baba Ramdev that Maharashtra won't allow the sale of spurious medicines."