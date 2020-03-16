Latest coronavirus update: Mumbai Railway start disinfecting locals

Mumbai: As the battle against coronavirus intensifies, the railway authorities in Mumbai have started disinfecting local trains, which carry around 80 lakh suburban commuters everyday, as well as long distance trains.
According to the Central Railway, all the coach fittings, including grab handles, door handles, door latches, entry doors, window grills, electric switches and other parts inside local trains as well as outstation trains are being cleaned using disinfectants.
“To ensure cleanliness and hygiene, especially in view of the Covid-19 advisory, special efforts are being put in during primary maintenance of coaches at the coaching depots of CR,” a statement said.
The CR officials said they were also focusing on cleanliness of outstation trains. An intensive cleaning and disinfection of toilets is also being ensured. The railway authorities said on board cleaning staff has been counselled for frequent en-route cleaning in coaches.
Topping up of liquid handwash soap on board is also being ensured in outstation trains. Linen cleanliness is being ensured with laundries and coach attendants asked to ensure availability of fresh linen to customers, the CR said.
“The coaching depot maintenance staff and other staff have been counselled to be careful towards personal hygiene and take guard against infections,” the CR read. All curtains in AC coaches will be removed within next 4-5 days, railway officials said.
