Latest coronavirus update in India: Hinduja patient tests positive, 82 staffers quarantined in Mumbai

Mumbai: A day after a 64-year-old man admitted at P D Hinduja Hospital at Mahim tested positive for coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday pulled up the hospital administration for admitting such a patient without a thorough check on his travel history, and failing to inform the civic health department.

As many as 82 hospital staffers deemed `high-risk contacts’, including doctors, nurses and non-medical staff, who were directly or indirectly exposed to the virus when the patient was undergoing treatment, have been quarantined at the private hospital.

Besides those quarantined at the private hospital, seven`high risk contacts’ who came in contact with the patient have been quarantined at the civic-run Kasturba Hospital, and seven `low risk’ contacts have been quarantined at home for 14 days.

The elderly patient was shifted to Kasturba Hospital on Friday morning. As part of a tracking exercise, five teams of BMC health department personnel surveyed 460 homes in Chembur, where he resides. No symptoms of Coronavirus were found among those surveyed.

As per directions issued by the central health department, the private hospitals should not admit or provide any treatment to patients if they have COVID19 symptoms. They should be immediately referred to the civic-run Kasturba Hospital which has an isolation ward.

“We have taken necessary action against the hospital administration and have ordered them not to repeat it in the future. We will keep a close watch on all private hospitals, and have asked them to take down complete details of patients if they have travel history before getting admitted to the hospitals,” said a senior health official.