Latest coronavirus update: Have only 50% staff in offices; BMC diktat

Mumbai: Invoking powers conferred on him under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi has issued an order stating that all non-essential service providing offices should function at only 50 per cent staff capacity.

This, however, excludes establishments providing essential services such as drinking water, sewerage, banking, telephone and internet; rail and transportation, food, vegetable and groceries, as well as hospitals, medical centres and medical stories.

This will reduce crowds in trains, buses and at other spots.