Latest coronavirus update: Have only 50% staff in offices; BMC diktat

Mumbai: Invoking powers conferred on him under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, BMC chief Praveen Pardeshi has issued an order stating that all non-essential service providing offices should function at only 50 per cent staff capacity.
This, however, excludes establishments providing essential services such as drinking water, sewerage, banking, telephone and internet; rail and transportation, food, vegetable and groceries, as well as hospitals, medical centres and medical stories.
This will reduce crowds in trains, buses and at other spots.
Pardeshi has also issued orders restricting vehicular movement in and around isolation centres and quarantine hubs notified by the BMC, such as Kasturba Hospital, KEM Hospital and the Seven Hills hospital.
BIOMETRIC ATTENDANCE SUSPENDED: The State government has also issued a directive suspending fingerprint biometric attendance system in the state. This is to check any exponential rise in transmission of the virus.
