Latest Cornavirus Update: Bombay High Court to only work for two hours from today

Mumbai: Taking note of the hike in confirmed cases, the Bombay High Court, on Monday, has decided to cut short its working hours and reduce its work by 50 per cent till further notice. The HC which usually works from 11 am to 6 pm will, from Tuesday, work from noon to 2 pm i.e. for two hours.

This comes after the administration convened a meeting with Acting Chief Justice Bhushan Dharmadhikari and other senior judges of the HC. It then notified the modified timings, which are to be followed by the lower courts too.

“The HC bench in Mumbai as well as in Nagpur, Aurangabad and Goa will, from Tuesday, work from 12.00 noon to 2.00 pm until further orders. The Registry shall function from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm at all benches and by reducing working strength up to 50 per cent until further orders,” the notification reads.