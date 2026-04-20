'Larger Syndicate At Work’: Sanjay Nirupam Flags Alleged Sexual Exploitation, Forced Religious Conversion Of Hindu Girls In Maharashtra |

Mumbai: The Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena has raised serious concerns over what it claims is a wider network of exploitation targeting women in Maharashtra. Party spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam alleged that recent incidents in Nashik and Nagpur are not isolated, but part of a larger syndicate operating across regions.

Nashik Case Raises Initial Alarm

Referring to an earlier case in Nashik, Nirupam said women were allegedly lured with job opportunities and later subjected to exploitation. He claimed that the matter pointed to organised activity rather than a one-off incident, prompting the party to call for deeper scrutiny at the time.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "When the issue of TCS came to light, we said that this is not a single case. There is a huge network behind this, a huge syndicate. In Nashik, Hindu women were given jobs. And to give them jobs, they were… pic.twitter.com/ltzEkH1EHo — IANS (@ians_india) April 20, 2026

Nagpur NGO Case Adds To Concerns

The issue has resurfaced following a similar case linked to an NGO in Nagpur. According to available information, nine individuals have been arrested so far in connection with the case. However, Nirupam stated that the alleged kingpin remains absconding, adding that authorities are expected to apprehend the individual soon.

He reiterated that the Nagpur incident mirrors patterns seen earlier, strengthening suspicions of a coordinated network.

Call For Statewide Investigation

The Shiv Sena has urged authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged syndicate. Nirupam emphasised the need to uncover those backing such operations and identify the larger structure enabling these activities.

He further stated that the issue may extend beyond Nashik and Nagpur, suggesting a broader presence across Maharashtra and even other parts of the country.

Focus On Women’s Safety

The party has stressed that ensuring the safety of women in workplaces must remain a priority. It has called for strict action against those involved and demanded accountability at all levels.

As investigations continue, political attention around the issue is expected to intensify, with demands for transparency and swift justice growing louder.