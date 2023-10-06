'Large-Scale Violation In Firm Controlled By NCP MLA Rohit Pawar': MPCB To Bombay High Court

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has urged the Bombay High Court to vacate the stay granted to its closure order issued to Baramati Agro Ltd, which is controlled by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleging that there was a large-scale violation on the part of the petitioner.

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Manjusha Deshpande, on Friday, directed the MPCB to first file its affidavit in reply to the petition.

The bench said after the MPCB files its reply, it will hear both the parties before passing any directions. It then extended the interim relief granted to the firm till October 16. MPCB had issued a notice on September 27 directing closure of part of the Baramati Agro Ltd within 72 hours, that would be early hours on October 1.

The firm had approached the HC on September 29 challenging the MPCB order alleging that it was passed due to “political influence”. The court had granted it relief till Friday.

The firm in its plea filed through advocate Akshay Shinde alleged that the order has been passed "owing to political influence and considering the present political situation to pressurise the director of the petitioner company i.e. Rohit Pawar, who is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra."

Baramati Agro Ltd is involved in the manufacturing of animal and poultry feed, sugar and ethanol, co-generation of power, trading agri-commodities, fruits and vegetables and dairy products.