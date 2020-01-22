LaQshya Manyata programme to provide health care to rural women launched

Mumbai: The Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India on Wednesday said it has teamed up with Maharashtra's health department to launch a programme to improve access to quality care for women in rural and semi-urban areas, and drive an upswing in maternal health indicators.

The 'LaQshya Manyata' programme will help overcome the inherent bottlenecks in the healthcare system, a release said.

The programme will help build a more robust healthcare system that will offer equitable access to all communities across economic strata and the rural-urban divide, it said.

Federation president Dr Nandita Palshetkar emphasised on the importance to prevent maternal mortality rate with private and government initiatives.

The initiative aims to establish a uniform mechanism for care in every private maternity care hospital, nursing home and clinic and expects to cover all districts and municipal corporations in the state.