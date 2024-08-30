Laos Human Trafficking Case: Special NIA Court Issue Non-Bailable Warrant Against 2 Chinese National, 1 Indian | Representational Image

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against the two Chinese nationals and an Indian national involved in human trafficking of youth to Laos where they were forced to indulge in cyber crimes.

Special NIA judge BD Shelke, on Thursday, issued open-ended non-bailable warrants against three absconding accused – Sunny Maxy Gonsalves, and Chinese nationals Niu Niu and Elvis alias Du Zhenhao Du alias ED – who are said to be at the centre of the racket.

Special public prosecutor for NIA, Umeshchandra Yadav, while seeking warrant against the three accused, observed that “the three wanted accused, and the arrested accused, hatched a conspiracy to traffic innocent Indian youths under the garb of lucrative jobs with handsome salary”. Yadav argued, “They had recruited, transported, received and harboured the Indian youths for exploitation using deception, force, threat, inducement and forced them to do illegal online activities to dupe innocent people across the globe, especially the USA, the UK and India. They had wrongly confined and trafficked youths in company premises at Golden Triangle Laos PDR.”

The court observed that the offences registered against the accused are of serious nature, in which punishment up to 10 years has been provided. The court noted that the accused were not found on the given address and they could not be traced despite efforts, resulting in the warrant.