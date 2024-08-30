 Laos Human Trafficking Case: Special NIA Court Issue Non-Bailable Warrant Against 2 Chinese National, 1 Indian
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiLaos Human Trafficking Case: Special NIA Court Issue Non-Bailable Warrant Against 2 Chinese National, 1 Indian

Laos Human Trafficking Case: Special NIA Court Issue Non-Bailable Warrant Against 2 Chinese National, 1 Indian

The court observed that the offences registered against the accused are of serious nature, in which punishment up to 10 years has been provided.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 02:51 AM IST
article-image
Laos Human Trafficking Case: Special NIA Court Issue Non-Bailable Warrant Against 2 Chinese National, 1 Indian | Representational Image

The special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Thursday issued a non-bailable warrant against the two Chinese nationals and an Indian national involved in human trafficking of youth to Laos where they were forced to indulge in cyber crimes.

Special NIA judge BD Shelke, on Thursday, issued open-ended non-bailable warrants against three absconding accused – Sunny Maxy Gonsalves, and Chinese nationals Niu Niu and Elvis alias Du Zhenhao Du alias ED – who are said to be at the centre of the racket.

Read Also
International Human Trafficking Case For Cyber Fraud: NIA Chargesheet Reveals Horrifying Abuse Of...
article-image

Special public prosecutor for NIA, Umeshchandra Yadav, while seeking warrant against the three accused, observed that “the three wanted accused, and the arrested accused, hatched a conspiracy to traffic innocent Indian youths under the garb of lucrative jobs with handsome salary”. Yadav argued, “They had recruited, transported, received and harboured the Indian youths for exploitation using deception, force, threat, inducement and forced them to do illegal online activities to dupe innocent people across the globe, especially the USA, the UK and India. They had wrongly confined and trafficked youths in company premises at Golden Triangle Laos PDR.” 

Read Also
Who Are The Hindujas? One Of The Richest Indian-Origin Business Tycoons Charged With Human...
article-image

The court observed that the offences registered against the accused are of serious nature, in which punishment up to 10 years has been provided. The court noted that the accused were not found on the given address and they could not be traced despite efforts, resulting in the warrant.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam
Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam
Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For Shoddy Work, Culpable Homicide Case Filed
Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For Shoddy Work, Culpable Homicide Case Filed
Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL
Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers
Mumbai: 56-Year-Old Vice President Defrauded Of ₹76.11 Lakh By Scammers Posing As Investment Advisers

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Laos Human Trafficking Case: Special NIA Court Issue Non-Bailable Warrant Against 2 Chinese...

Laos Human Trafficking Case: Special NIA Court Issue Non-Bailable Warrant Against 2 Chinese...

Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam

Mumbai: 423 Disabled Quota Staff To Undergo Recertification Following Bogus Certificate Scam

Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For...

Mumbai-Goa Highway: CM Eknath Shinde's Directive Leads To Criminal Charges Against Contractor For...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar Accuses Govt of Corruption,...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: NCP (SP) Leader Rohit Pawar Accuses Govt of Corruption,...

Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL

Mumbai Residential Market To Exceed ₹2 Lakh Crore In Sales By 2030, Reports JLL