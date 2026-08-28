Lalbaug Ganesh Gully’s Mumbai Cha Raja To Showcase Maharashtra’s Saint Tradition With ‘Vaishnavanchi Wari’ Theme Ahead Of 99th Festival |

Mumbai: One of the oldest and most popular Ganpati pandals, the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal in Parel, will showcase Maharashtra’s saint tradition through the theme ‘Vaishnavanchi Wari’ this year.

The tableau was unveiled on Friday as the Mandal prepares to celebrate its 99th annual Ganesh festival. Popularly known as Mumbai Cha Raja and the Ganesh Gully pandal, the festival was started in 1928 in what was then a stronghold of textile mill workers.

Theme Highlights Teachings Of Maharashtra’s Revered Saints

The area, popularly known as Girangaon or the ‘land of looms’, is home to several prominent Ganpati pandals, including Lalbaug Cha Raja.

Swapnil Parab, secretary of the Mandal, said the theme was chosen to highlight the rich saint tradition of Maharashtra.

“We chose a different theme. This time, we decided to feature the saint tradition of the state. The saints, through their lives and teachings, have influenced the social and religious traditions of the state,” he said.

Warkari Tradition Of Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram And Eknath Takes Centre Stage

The Warkari tradition, rooted in the teachings of saints such as Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram and Eknath, emphasises austere and moral living, public service and devotion to Lord Vitthal, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Inspired by the call of freedom movement leader Lokmanya Tilak, mill workers established the Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal at Peru Chawl in 1928. Tilak had envisioned the public celebration of Ganeshotsav as a platform to mobilise people against colonial rule and foster social unity.

Ganesh Gully Became Home To Iconic Ganpati Celebration

In 1938, the festival was shifted to Ganesh Galli. During the freedom movement, patriotic tableaux were presented as part of the celebrations to awaken public consciousness. In 1950, the Mandal was officially registered, after which a range of cultural activities, including theatre, music, lecture series and folk arts, became part of the annual celebrations.A slightly punchier headline option:

Ganesh Gully’s Mumbai Cha Raja to celebrate Maharashtra’s saint tradition with ‘Vaishnavanchi Wari’

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