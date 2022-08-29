e-Paper Get App

Ganeshostav 2022: First look of Lalbaugcha Raja unveiled; WATCH VIDEO here

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshostsav Mandal is ready to celebrate the traditional festival this year, after two years of hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 08:03 PM IST
article-image

The first look of Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati was unveiled on Monday, two days before the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival begins.

Lalbaugcha Raja is a well-known and frequently visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai, Maharashtra. Every year, lakhs of devotees herd to the Lalbagh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja in Putlabai Chawl.

This year, the organisers anticipate long-kilometer queues of devotees; the aim is to go to any length to make the celebrations as grand as the previous years.

Watch live here

