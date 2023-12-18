'Lack Of Coordination..': Bombay HC Expresses Displeasure On 3 Cured Inmates Returning To Thane Mental Hospital From Home | File

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has expressed displeasure over the lack of coordination between the government departments because of which persons who have been cured but are not accepted by their families have to remain in state mental health institutions.

The court raised the concern when informed that three inmates of the Thane Mental Hospital had to be returned to the institution, instead of the Halfway Homes, as their families refused to accept them.

HC Expects Coordination Framework Soon

A division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Manjusha Deshpande observed that it expects a broad-based coordination framework and asked the principal secretary of the Public Health Department, who is the chairperson of the State Mental Health Authority, and the principal secretary of the Persons with Disabilities Welfare Department to hold a joint meeting to address the issue.

The court was hearing a petition by psychiatrist Dr Harish Shetty, through his advocate Pranati Mehra, highlighting the plight of patients languishing in mental hospitals despite being cured or even when they are not seriously mentally ill.