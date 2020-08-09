Coronavirus in Mumbai: Lab with AI facility opened in Mira Road

Mira-Bhayandar: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inaugurated the state of the art pathology laboratory with Covid-19 testing facilities at Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute in Mira Road through video conferencing from Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The lab has received approval from Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to test for Covid-19 and is said to be the only lab in the region which uses artificial intelligence in clinical pathology.

Equipped to process 500 tests on a daily basis, the lab will be closely working with local hospitals and those run by civic bodies in Palghar, Thane and Mira-Bhayandar to test suspected coronavirus infections in the region at the pricing in accordance to the ICMR guidelines.

The capacity of testing can be scaled up to 1,000. The lab boasts of fully automated frozen section, immunohistochemistry and complete oncopathology service to ensure and maintain the highest level of international standards aimed at reducing the turnaround time for hospitalization of the patient.

“We stand committed to provide unconditional service in fighting the deadly disease. With a rise in asymptomatic cases, it has become very crucial to test walk-ins, pre-ops and pre-procedure patients,” said Dr Ajay Sankhe, Director, Bhaktivedanta Hospital and Research Institute.

Legislator Geeta Jain amongst other dignitaries and senior medical staff from the hospital registered their digital presence in the e-inauguration ceremony.