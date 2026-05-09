'Kya Kar Rahe Ho...': Man Confronts Couple Engaged In S*x On Footpath Outside Churchgate Station In Mumbai; VIDEO Viral

Mumbai: A video showing a couple allegedly engaging in inappropriate sexual activity on a footpath outside Churchgate Railway Station in Mumbai has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage about obscene activity.

The video of the incident was shared by 9rang media on its Instagram handle. The incident took place late at night outside the Churchgate Railway Station. In the video, a passerby who is recording the incident can be heard questioning the couple and asking them to stop. He is heard saying, "Oh Bhai, Kya kar rahe ho khule mein."

The video also shows other individuals sleeping near the couple. Currently, there is no information regarding why they were sleeping outside the station.

Notably, Churchgate Railway Station is one of the busiest stations, connecting South Mumbai to key parts of the city through the Western Line up to Virar in Palghar district. The station sees heavy passenger movement throughout the day.

Social Media Reaction

The visuals quickly spread online, drawing strong reactions from users who expressed concern over public behaviour in Mumbai. Social media users stated that public spaces are being misused. One user joked, "Hotel cha bhav vadlay watt" (Seems like Hotel rates have gone up), while another user expressed total disbelief at the lack of shame. One user commented, saying, "They are most probably on drugs"

Another added, "What can I possibly say about them now? I'm speechless!"

Some reactions users attributed such 'behaviour' to "illegal immigrants", calling for stricter identification checks. One comment read, "You will find their roots to the Rohingyas."

Currently, there has been no official statement from the Mumbai Police or the Government Railway Police (GRP) regarding any arrests, the identity of those involved, whether any action has been taken, or any measures implemented to prevent such incidents.

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