Kurla–Trombay Rail Corridor Evictions Trigger Political Debate; Key Mumbai Suburban Upgrade Stalled

Uncertainty grips thousands of residents living along the Kurla–Trombay railway corridor after Central Railway issued demolition notices to hutments situated dangerously close to the tracks — land required for the long-pending CSMT–Kurla 5th and 6th line project under MUTP-II.

Following intervention by senior political leaders, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, officials have largely refrained from speaking on record. However, sources said the clearance is essential to expand suburban capacity and raise track levels on the flood-prone Sion–Kurla stretch, which disrupts services every monsoon.

Residents Seek Rehabilitation

Local leader Haji Mudassar Patel met the Chief Minister and later railway authorities in Delhi and Mumbai, seeking immediate relief and a permanent rehabilitation policy. According to Patel, over 3,000 homes — some occupied for up to 25 years — are affected by notices issued on January 27.

“Issuing eviction notices with only a few days’ time has created fear among families. Rehabilitation must come before demolition,” Patel said.

Sources indicated authorities have verbally assured that no eligible resident will face injustice while rehabilitation options are examined.

A Project Critical to Mumbai’s Lifeline

Sources said the encroachments must be cleared to ensure safety and allow infrastructure expansion. The proposed works include construction of additional 5th and 6th suburban railway lines between CSMT and Kurla, increasing train frequency to reduce overcrowding, raising track levels to prevent waterlogging, and improving the reliability of suburban services. According to sources, the project has faced repeated delays due to encroachments, forcing trains to slow down and contributing to yearly monsoon disruptions that affect lakhs of commuters.

Legal and Political Complications

Out of 3,762 hutments, around 346 residents obtained court stays, while others await administrative decisions.

After intervention by leaders across political parties, demolition activity was temporarily halted.

Urban planners note that infrastructure projects in densely populated areas frequently stall as eviction drives become politically sensitive.

Divided Public Opinion

The issue has sparked debate across the city.

Supporters of the residents argue rehabilitation is necessary in a city with high housing costs.

Others question why illegal settlements are allowed to exist for decades and later regularised using public resources, placing an unfair burden on tax-paying homeowners.

Some residents blamed administrative inaction for allowing encroachments to grow, while others alleged vote-bank politics has delayed crucial infrastructure upgrades. Completing a critical rail expansion to reduce congestion and flooding. For commuters enduring overcrowded trains and annual monsoon disruptions, the 5th and 6th line project is long overdue.

For residents, the project raises fears of displacement without assured resettlement.

Hardik Lalan, a local train commuters, said illegal settlements eventually face demolition and blamed civic inefficiencies for allowing such constructions in the first place. Another local train commuter Dinesh Haldawnekar, questioned housing policies, alleging that while encroachers are later rehabilitated, middle-class families spend decades repaying home loans. Asif Mulla remarked that political considerations often influence whether such settlements are removed.

Authorities say discussions between the state government, railways and housing agencies are ongoing to find a balanced solution. Until then, both the fate of thousands of families and the future capacity of Mumbai’s suburban railway remain uncertain.

