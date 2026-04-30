Kurla BEST Bus Tragedy: Accused Driver Sanjay More Loses Heavy Vehicle Licence For Life, LMV Permit Remains Valid

Kurla BEST bus accident: Accused BEST Bus driver Sanjay More | File Photo

Mumbai, April 30: In a major action following the fatal Kurla BEST bus crash of December 2024, the transport department has permanently revoked the heavy vehicle (transport) driving licence of driver Sanjay More. His licences for light motor vehicles (LMV) and two-wheelers, however, remain valid.

Action follows deadly Kurla crash

The decision comes more than a year after the incident on December 9, 2024, when a BEST bus driven by More in Kurla West ploughed into pedestrians and vehicles, killing several people and injuring over 40.

The accident had triggered serious questions over driver screening, training, and safety enforcement within the public transport system. While More was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on March 30, 2026, the criminal case is still pending.

Licence revoked under MV Act

Officials said the action was taken under Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, which empowers authorities to suspend or revoke licences of drivers deemed a risk to public safety.

“Driving heavy vehicles carries greater responsibility. Considering the gravity of the incident, the licence has been permanently revoked,” a senior transport official said.

Once revoked, the driver is legally barred from operating that class of vehicle. In cases of suspension, reinstatement is possible only after fulfilling conditions such as mandatory retraining at a recognised institute.

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Sarathi system lacks revocation option

Meanwhile, officials flagged a technical limitation in the Sarathi 4.0 system used for licence management. The platform currently allows only “block”, “suspend” and “cancel” options, with no specific provision for “revocation”.

Authorities from Wadala RTO have written to the commissionerate seeking an update to include this feature, arguing that it would ensure clearer enforcement in serious cases.

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