Kunbi Sena Demands Drought-Hit Status For Entire Palghar District, Warns Of Indefinite Protest In 8 Days |

Palghar, Maharashtra: Demanding that the entire Palghar district be declared drought-affected, the Kunbi Sena on Friday staged a protest march to the District Collector’s office, alleging that Palghar and Thane districts had been deliberately excluded from the government’s drought list. Kunbi Sena president Vishwanath Patil issued an eight-day ultimatum to the administration, warning that the organisation would launch an indefinite gherao of the Collector’s office if the government failed to take the necessary steps.

Demands District-Wide Drought Assessment

Addressing the protesters, Patil demanded a comprehensive assessment of the entire district to determine the extent of agricultural distress and called for the declaration of a drought across Palghar. He alleged that the government had failed to acknowledge the ground realities faced by farmers and accused it of deliberately keeping the two districts out of the drought relief framework.

Patil said the absence of rainfall in June, followed by another largely dry spell, had severely affected agricultural activity. Although the monsoon arrived nearly a month late, excessive rainfall in July further damaged crops, leaving farmers struggling to salvage their produce. He stressed that immediate intervention was necessary to revive damaged crops and provide relief to affected cultivators.

Questions CM's Palghar Visit

Referring to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s recent visit to the district, Patil alleged that elected representatives were not allowed to raise public concerns or submit memorandums regarding the situation. He claimed that an inaccurate picture of Palghar as a prosperous and agriculturally well-off district had been presented to the Chief Minister.

The protesters also highlighted the district’s dependence on paddy cultivation, pointing out that a significant section of the rural population relies on the crop for its livelihood. With limited year-round irrigation facilities, farmers remain heavily dependent on rainfall. Rising costs of seeds, pesticides, agricultural equipment and labour have further increased the financial burden on cultivators.

Farmers Struggle With Mounting Debt

According to the protesters, paddy cultivation in the district has been facing a prolonged economic crisis, with farming expenses increasingly outweighing returns. Many farmers, they said, have been trapped in cycles of private moneylending and institutional debt, while some have been forced to sell their agricultural land.

The agitation also raised concerns over water management in the district. Protesters pointed out that water from dams in Palghar is supplied to neighbouring urban areas, while several rural pockets continue to face inadequate drinking water facilities and a lack of irrigation infrastructure. They argued that the absence of reliable irrigation, coupled with the impact of erratic rainfall and agricultural policies, has disproportionately affected economically vulnerable farmers.

Opposes Exclusion From Drought List

The protesters further objected to the exclusion of Palghar from the government’s drought declaration covering 265 talukas, arguing that the decision had left paddy-dependent farming communities without the relief they urgently needed.

The march was attended by MLA Rajendra Gavit, former MLA Rajesh Patil, Kunbi Sena Palghar district president Avinash Patil, Congress Kisan Cell representative Parag Pashte, Uttam Pimple and office-bearers of various organisations, along with a large number of farmers.

Meanwhile, the Kashtakari Sanghatana was conducting a separate protest. Its representative, Brian Lobo, visited the Kunbi Sena’s agitation and extended the organisation’s support to the demands raised by the protesters.

The demonstrators urged the government to conduct a district-wide assessment of crop losses and declare Palghar drought-affected, warning that failure to address their demands within the stipulated period could lead to an indefinite protest outside the Collector’s office.

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