Kunal Kamra Plea On IT Rules Amendment: Centre Tells Bombay HC It Will Not Notify Fact Check Unit Till Sept 4

Bombay HC Questions Unbound Discretionary Authority Of Union Govt's Fact-Checking Unit, Raises Concerns Over Fake News Identification | FPJ

The Union government on Friday, July 21, told the Bombay High Court that it will not notify the Fact Check Unit till September 4. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court about the same while seeking adjournment in the hearing of pleas challenging amendment to IT Rules.

Kamra's plea against amendment

Kamra contended in his plea that the amendment to the rule will lead to telecom service providers and social media intermediaries to take action against content flagged by the fact checking unit. Failing this, they would lose the safe harbour protection under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act.

Bombay HC raises questions on discretionary authority of FCU

The HC had previously questioned the unbound discretionary authority of the fact-checking unit and also raised questions on the identification of fake news. The court had asked if it was permissible in law to have an authority as such and sought the limits and boundaries of-- false, fake and misleading in respect to the fact-checking unit.

"We are concerned with the authority being conferred on FCU. We do not know the ‘business of the government’, which could be from anything to nothing; from zero to infinity,” Justice Patel had previously said during a hearing.

The terms “fake, false and misleading” have an “extremely problematic expression” in itself, the bench noted.

