 Kunal Kamra plea on IT Rules amendment: Union govt says it won't notify changes till July 5; Bombay HC says no need for immediate stay
Stand up comedian Kunal Kamra challenged rules which said Fact-Checking unit can tag contents it considers fake news on Union government's activities.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 11:10 AM IST
article-image
Bombay High Court | File

On Thursday, Union government told Bombay High Court that it will not notify amendment to IT rules till July 5. In view of the same, HC said no need for immediate stay or suspension of operation of the Rules.

This is breaking news, further details awaited

