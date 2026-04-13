Krishna Venunad Musical Event Celebrates Ramsheth Thakur’s 75th Year In Panvel |

A musical programme titled ‘Krishna Venunad’ was organised on Sunday at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium in Panvel to mark the 75 year of former MP Ramsheth Thakur.

Organised by Eknath Thakur Gurukul and Rangarachana Kalamanch, the event featured a unique flute ensemble with over 50 flautists led by senior artists, presenting a captivating musical performance that enthralled the audience.

Singer Pragya Gavande, known for her appearance on Indian Idol, added to the evening with her melodious renditions.

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Among those present were Ramsheth Thakur, labour leader Ravi Naik, singer Gopal Patil, BJP cultural cell district president Abhishek Patwardhan, humorist Sanjeevan Mhatre and Chinmay Samel.

Music for the programme was arranged by Vivek Thakur, while Vijay Pawar anchored the event. A large number of citizens attended the programme.

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