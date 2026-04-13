 Krishna Venunad Musical Event Celebrates Ramsheth Thakur’s 75th Year In Panvel
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKrishna Venunad Musical Event Celebrates Ramsheth Thakur’s 75th Year In Panvel

Krishna Venunad Musical Event Celebrates Ramsheth Thakur’s 75th Year In Panvel

At Panvel’s Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium, the ‘Krishna Venunad’ programme marked the 75th year of former MP Ramsheth Thakur. Organised by Eknath Thakur Gurukul and Rangarachana Kalamanch, the event featured a 50-plus flautist ensemble led by senior artists. Singer Pragya Gavande of Indian Idol fame performed, with several dignitaries attending on Sunday were present.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
article-image
Krishna Venunad Musical Event Celebrates Ramsheth Thakur’s 75th Year In Panvel |

A musical programme titled ‘Krishna Venunad’ was organised on Sunday at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke auditorium in Panvel to mark the 75 year of former MP Ramsheth Thakur.

Organised by Eknath Thakur Gurukul and Rangarachana Kalamanch, the event featured a unique flute ensemble with over 50 flautists led by senior artists, presenting a captivating musical performance that enthralled the audience.

Singer Pragya Gavande, known for her appearance on Indian Idol, added to the evening with her melodious renditions.

Read Also
Mumbai Widow Cheated Of ₹60 Lakh In Disturbing Digital Arrest Scam Where Fraudsters Collected Cash...
article-image

Also Watch:

Among those present were Ramsheth Thakur, labour leader Ravi Naik, singer Gopal Patil, BJP cultural cell district president Abhishek Patwardhan, humorist Sanjeevan Mhatre and Chinmay Samel.

Music for the programme was arranged by Vivek Thakur, while Vijay Pawar anchored the event. A large number of citizens attended the programme.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on