Konkan Railway completes 31 years in service: Here's a look at its notable achievements during pandemic year

Konkan Railway completed a glorious journey of 31 years in service to the nation and to mark the occasion of 31st Foundation Day, the celebration was organised on a virtual platform considering the COVID-19 norms.

The Hon'ble Minister of Railways is focusing on enhancing the Railway services to achieve high-quality passenger satisfaction. Infrastructure and quality passenger service is key for improved passenger satisfaction. In view of this, Konkan Railway has taken various initiatives to improve Railway services and amenities for the benefit of the passengers. Konkan Railway in its continued efforts and dedicated approach to the community has taken various steps by providing better facilities/amenities to the passengers.

Railways suspended all passenger trains in March 2020 following the national lockdown to combat COVID-19pandemic. With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, the Indian Railway resumed train services in a phased manner including Konkan Railway. Currently, 42 pairs of Mail / Express and 05 pairs of Passenger Train services are running on the Konkan Railway route. This year during Ganesh Festival - 2021 a total of 256 Ganapati Special Trains were run for the convenience of devotees of Lord Ganesha.

Konkan Railway has got new coal traffic from Mangaluru Port and also the Export Container operations from

Balli Container Depot has started. A new Roll On - Roll Off (Ro-Ro) service has started between Ankola and Surathkal. This will increase the earnings of the corporation.

A few notable achievements of Konkan Railway during last year are as under:

The work of 08 new crossing stations and 08 loopline is completed.

The track doubling of the Roha - Veer section is completed.

Electrification of the Konkan Railway route is in the final stage of completion and is expected to be completed by December 2021.

Automatic Block Signalling has started between Madgaon Jn. - Majorda section.

The arch of the Chenab bridge under the USBRL project, was completed on 5th April this year. This is a great technical achievement of Konkan Railway. The iconic Chenab bridge is 359m above the river bed and has 467m of single arch span across the mighty Chenab river. The overall length of Chenab bridge is 1315m having 17 spans, in which one span of the main arch portion across Chenab river is of 467m length.

Nepal Railways has entrusted the work of starting train operations in Jayanagar-Kurtha to Konkan Railway. This is Konkan Railway's first International Operational & Commercial Project.

The settlement of Employees, who succumbed to COVID-19 was done at the earliest and appointments on compassionate grounds are also being taken up at a fast pace.

So far, more than 90% of the employees have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 70% have received the second dose. CMD/KRCL has also appealed to all employees who are yet to receive the vaccine to be vaccinated at the earliest.

This year due to extreme rainfall from 21st July, flooding occurred in the Chiplun area due to which Tutari Express was stuck at Chiplun station due to breach of the track.

During this challenging time, employees of Konkan Railway provided water, food and made other necessary arrangements to the stranded passengers at various stations. This act was appreciated by passengers and the public.

The COVID-19 pandemic phase has been very challenging, despite several COVID-19 restrictions, employees have put in their best effort for ensuring the smooth functioning of the organisation. The progress and growth of the organization cannot be achieved without the contribution of its employees. Awards & Commendation Certificates were announced for Officials and Staff of Konkan Railway for their meritorious works during the virtual ceremony.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 03:38 PM IST