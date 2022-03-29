Konkan Railway accomplishes ‘Mission 100% Electrification'

Indian Railways is on a mission mode to electrify its entire Broad Gauge network to provide environment friendly, green and clean mode of transport to its people under the ‘Mission 100% Electrification' - Moving towards net Zero Carbon Emission’ plan.

The foundation stone for the Electrification of the entire 741 kms route work was laid in November 2015. The total cost of the project is ₹1287 crore. The CRS inspection of the entire Konkan Railway route has been successfully conducted in six phases starting from March 2020. CRS inspection of the last section between Ratnagiri & Thivim was carried out on 24/03/2022 and authorisation was obtained on 28/03/2022.

The electrification project has been challenging due to the difficult terrain of Konkan Railway & non-conducive atmosphere due to Covid -19 Pandemic. Moreover, due to the extreme monsoon in the Konkan region, special arrangements had to be made at many locations to keep the electrification mission going non-stop.

It is worthwhile to note the numerous inherent benefits of electric traction i.e. Significant savings in fuel expenditure i.e more than ₹150 Cr., Seamless operation on Electric Traction on the West Coast, pollution-free mode of transportation and Reduced dependence on HSD oil.

Konkan Railway being one of the biggest railway routes on the Indian Railway network, the train operations with electrical traction will be implemented on the newly electrified KR route in a phased manner.

Konkan Railway always practices Safety First and will continue to work towards the progress of the nation.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 04:21 PM IST