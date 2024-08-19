Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Doctors And Citizens Protest For Justice And Safety For Medical Staff At Mumbai's Azad Maidan On Rakshabandhan |

Mumbai: On the occasion of Rakshabandhan, city doctors and citizens joined a protest at Azad Maidan, demanding justice for the doctor who was killed after being raped at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College recently. The gathering also protested against assault on Sion hospital’s resident doctor and demanded “justice for the sisters”. The initiative for the protest was taken by Dr Shruti Tandan and her colleagues from Jaslok Hospital.

Dr Tandan told the FPJ that the strictest possible punishment ``beyond capital punishment" should be meted out to rapists so that there strong deterrent. Also, safe environment for women should be provided at all levels across the country, she added.

The horrific case of 31-year-old doctor who was heniously killed after being raped brutally has shaken the nation and has brought the people across the country out on streets demanding justice for the victim. At Azad Maidan over 500 citizens, including doctors and persons belonging to other professions joined hands and tied black bands in protest.

While the country celebrated Rakshabandhan where brothers promise to protect their sisters from all sorts of endangerment, the symbolic gathering at Azad Maidan observed the day by demanding “justice for the sisters”. In white clothes and red scarfs people joined the protest by singing ‘Hum Honge Kamyab Ek Din’.

The gathering also pledged about various behavioural changes aiming to bring change in the society to make it more women-friendly. The protestors pledged to promote gender equality, to raise sons who respect women, and to support safety for all at the workplace. The gathering also pledged to speak up about wrong happenings as well as upholding truth and justice as the only religion.

Dr. Prerna Gomsu, one of the protestors from the anaethesia department of Jaslok Hospital, said, “Listening about what the young girl went through spreads shiver down my body. We doctors work throughout the night keeping the patients’ well-being our priority and even after that, we are not safe. We have gathered here to demand safety for us. We only want that every medical organisation ensures safety for the doctors.”