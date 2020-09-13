Kolkata man also made threat calls to Maharashtra CM, Pawar, says ATS

Mumbai: A 49-year-old man who was arrested from Kolkata on Friday for making threatening calls to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had also made similar calls at residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, ATS officials said on Saturday.

During the investigation, it has been revealed that the accused, identified as Palash Bose, issued the threats because he wanted the state government not to interfere in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case.

Bose told the investigators that he was a physical trainer for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army, however, his claimed are yet to be verified, said an ATS officer.

Last week, Matoshree, the resident of state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, received a call. In the call, the caller identified himself as a gang member of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and wanted to talk to the CM. Similar calls were received at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Home Minister of Anil Deshmukh. All the calls were made using international numbers.

Following the series of calls, a case was registered at the Kalachowky unit of ATS on the complaint of Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut. Bose threatened Raut with dire consequences if his party does not get out of the SSR case. "During the investigation, we traced the accused from Kolkata and sent a team to nab him. He was arrested with the help of Kolkata police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Rathod.

The accused Bose, a resident of Tollygung area, Kolkata, is a science graduate and was working in Dubai for 19 years before he came to Indian in 2018, his linkages with the D gang are currently being inquired, said ATS official.

Police recovered two mobile phones with one Indian SIM card and three international SIM cards from his possession.