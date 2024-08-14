Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: MARD Continues Strike In Mumbai, FORDA Discontinues After Meeting Union Health Minister

Residents doctors are protesting across the country agaisnt the brutal rape and murder of an on-duty resident doctor in Kolkata | FP Photo

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) called off its strike on Tuesday over the alleged rape and murder of a resident doctor in Kolkata as the Union Health Minister J P Nadda accepted their demands.

However, the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), said on Tuesday that their stir would continue until their demands are met. The central government-run AIIMS has also continued their strike until a central law is passed to prevent attacks on medical personnel.

Strike in Mumbai continues

In Mumbai, the resident doctors at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Cooper, KEM, Nair and Sion hospitals are also firm on continuing the strike. Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) President at BMC hospitals, Dr Abhishek Dongardive said, “Our stand in support of FAIMA and continue to discontinue our elective services. The resident doctors are participating in the strike in large numbers. However, we are working at Emergency services and the public are not affected in any way.”

The resident doctors have suspended their elective services such as OPDs, OTs, lab services and academic activities. The statement released by BMC MARD on Monday said, "We BMC MARD announce the suspension of elective/non-emergency medical services by resident doctors from 8 am on August 13 until the acceptance of demands of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College residents, immediate appointment of a central agency to investigate the case, establishment of a Central Protection Act, an immediate audit and recruitment of the security measures (MSF and BMC) at all medial institutions and that of a detailed report on the total number of CCTV cameras installed in respective hospitals are met."

CBI arrives in Kolkata

Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has arrived in Kolkata to take over the investigation of the rape and murder case of a female trainee doctor at a state-run medical college in West Bengal's Kolkata, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court.