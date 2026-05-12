Koli Boat Race In Mumbai's Versova Draws Huge Crowds & Cheers, Showcases Community's Tradition - WATCH

Mumbai: A video has surfaced online showing the traditional boat race organised by the Koli community at Versova Koliwada in Andheri, drawing large crowds and loud cheers from spectators gathered along the shore and on nearby boats.

According to a video shared by 'Lokshahimarathi' on Instagram, fishermen were seen competing in the race by rowing their boats at high speed in a coordinated manner to reach the finishing line first. The visuals show two men on each boat paddling in sync as they navigated through the waters amid enthusiastic support from the crowd.

Spectators were seen cheering loudly for the participants, with several people watching the race from surrounding boats, while many others gathered in huge numbers along the shoreline to witness the event. The festive atmosphere reflected the strong cultural roots and maritime traditions of the Koli community in Mumbai.

Ritu Tawde Dismisses Rumours On Fish Cutting Ban In Markets

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Thursday, May 7th, dismissed rumours regarding an alleged ban on fish cutting in Mumbai's fish markets and assured the Koli community that no such restrictions have been imposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The clarification came amid reports suggesting possible restrictions on fish-cutting activities at local markets

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tawde said she visited the fish market in Vakola and held discussions with members of the Koli community in the area. She assured that, along with Vakola, the Municipal Corporation has imposed no restrictions on fish cutting in any fish market across Mumbai.

The Mayor stated that both she and the BMC stand firmly with the Koli community, calling them the "original residents of Mumbai." She assured them that they can continue their businesses without any fear.

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