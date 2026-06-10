Kolhapur Medical Negligence Case: Quack Doctor Held Liable After Injection Paralyses Man’s Hand; SCDRC Awards ₹4.5 Lakh Compensation

The Maharashtra SCDRC has ordered compensation for a Kolhapur resident after finding an unqualified practitioner liable for causing permanent injury through negligent treatment | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, June 10, 2026: The Maharashtra State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (SCDRC) has passed a verdict in favour of a Kolhapur-based man whose hand was allegedly paralysed after he was administered an injection by a quack doctor in 2000.

The Commission, in its order, pulled up the District Consumer Commission for failing to properly appreciate the facts of the case and for dismissing the complaint in its entirety.

Setting aside the district forum’s order, the State Commission held the accused liable and directed him to pay compensation of Rs 4.5 lakh along with interest at six per cent per annum from 2003.

Quack Doctor Found Negligent

“It is correctly observed by the District Consumer Commission that the respondent possessed only an SSC qualification and did not have the requisite qualification or certificate from a recognised university to practise Ayurveda, Unani, or Allopathy as recognised under the Maharashtra Medical Practitioners Act, 1961. Despite this, the respondent treated the complainant as a doctor and administered an allopathic injection in his right hand, resulting in paralysis of the complainant’s right hand. The said act on the part of the respondent prima facie proves negligence. The respondent did not possess the necessary qualifications and yet practised as a doctor, which was improper. Therefore, in our view, the impugned order passed by the District Consumer Commission is unsustainable and deserves to be set aside. The complainant has also proved the allegations made in the complaint by leading evidence and has suffered physical loss as his right hand became paralysed,” the order states.

Case Background

The complainant, Bandhu Divse, was represented before the Commission through his father, Sambhaji Divse. According to the complaint, Bandhu had visited the clinic of Rangrao Chowghule in 2000 seeking medical treatment.

During the consultation, Chowghule administered an injection in Bandhu’s right hand. Shortly thereafter, Bandhu’s right hand became paralysed. The complainant alleged that Chowghule was practising as a doctor despite lacking the qualifications required to do so.

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Admission Of Liability By Accused

The Commission noted that Chowghule had admitted his mistake and executed a written declaration on a Rs 50 stamp paper dated August 30, 2000. In the document, he acknowledged that the injection administered by him had resulted in paralysis of the complainant’s right hand.

He further accepted responsibility for the incident and undertook to bear the expenses for the treatment of the complainant’s hand in the future.

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