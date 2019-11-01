The Lil Flea 2019: Mumbai's favourite haunt for millennials

The Lil Flea is nothing like your area’s market of a high-end mall, it is an extravagant combination of all things that are artsy, picturesque and so tasty, your taste-buds will thank you until the next Flea.

With its fifth edition coming this November, the Lil Flea has become one of the most talked-about lifestyle events in town. Started as a dedicated event for out-of-the-box and bohemian fashion, culture and lip-smacking food, the yearly event has now become a vibrant show of innovation, wild ideas, and happiness.

The Lil Flea 2919 is happening on the 8th to 10th of November at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and here’s everything

Here is everything you need to know about Mumbai’s 2019 Lil Flea:

Date and Time: 8th to 10th November, 11 a.m to 11 p.m

Single Pass: Rs 250-800 (Prices will increase from 3rd November)

Here’s the link to purchase the pass online:

Venue: Mahalaxmi Racecourse (Ground opposite Gallops)