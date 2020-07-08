Kirti Vyas case: Court denies bail to murder accused salon staffer

The sessions court on Tuesday rejected the temporary bail plea of a former B-Blunt salon staffer Khushi Sahjwani, 42, accused in the murder case of her colleague Kirti Vyas in March 2018.

Sahjwani had sought interim bail on grounds of the coronavirus pandemic. In a one-page plea sent to the court through email, she had cited the overcrowded conditions in prison and the High Power Committee’s guidelines to decongest prisons as grounds for seeking interim bail. Her plea was argued by advocate Wahab Khan.

Special Public Prosecutor Raja Thakare, appearing for the crime branch, opposed the plea stating that her bail application on merits had already been rejected by the High Court earlier and that a case for grant of temporary bail was not made out.

Sahjwani has been in custody since her arrest on May 5, 2018. In a 962-page chargesheet filed against her and her colleague Siddhesh Tamhankar, 28, in July 2018, the crime branch had charged them with offences of murder, kidnapping for murder and destruction of evidence, among other sections of the IPC.

Vyas had been reported missing on March 16, 2018. The chargesheet relies on the last-seen theory wherein she was seen entering Sahjwani’s car near her house in Grant Road. They had also found Vyas's blood stains in Sahjwani’s car. The DNA report had showed the blood to be that of Vyas.

The crime branch claims that Sahjwani and Tamhankar were having an affair. Vyas, who worked as a finance manager at BBlunt salon, had served a notice to Tamhankar, unhappy with his work. March 16, 2018,was his last day at work - the day that the duo allegedly killed Vyas.