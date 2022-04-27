Hanuman Chalisa Row: Kirit Somaiya did not suffer any major injury, says Medical Report

Bhabha Hospital in Bandra released a medical report of the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya allegedly by Shiv Sena workers.

As per the Mumbai Police, the report states that Somaiya did not suffer a major injury as the wound was 0.1 cm deep.

Furthermore, the report stated that there was minimal bleeding.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had raised questions on Kirit Somaiya's injury and had also alleged that he must have added tomato sauce. Therefore, the Mumbai Police will investigate whether there was any injury or not.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 01:17 PM IST