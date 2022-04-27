e-Paper Get App
Hanuman Chalisa Row: Kirit Somaiya did not suffer any major injury, says Medical Report

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 01:19 PM IST

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya | PTI
Bhabha Hospital in Bandra released a medical report of the attack on BJP leader Kirit Somaiya allegedly by Shiv Sena workers.

As per the Mumbai Police, the report states that Somaiya did not suffer a major injury as the wound was 0.1 cm deep.

Furthermore, the report stated that there was minimal bleeding.

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had raised questions on Kirit Somaiya's injury and had also alleged that he must have added tomato sauce. Therefore, the Mumbai Police will investigate whether there was any injury or not.

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 01:17 PM IST