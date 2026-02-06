'Kirdaar’ Takes Centre Stage As Frames Film Festival Opens At SIES Nerul |

The 23rd edition of the Frames Film Festival was inaugurated on Wednesday at SIES College of Arts, Science and Commerce (Autonomous), Nerul, marking the beginning of a multi-day celebration of cinema, creativity and emerging talent.

Theme and Opening Ceremony

Organised by the Department of Multimedia and Mass Communication, the festival opened with an inauguration ceremony at 11.30 am in the presence of students, faculty members and film industry professionals. This year’s theme, ‘Kirdaar’, focuses on the concepts of role, responsibility and purpose in filmmaking, drawing attention not only to on-screen characters but also to the many unseen contributors who shape cinematic storytelling.

Industry Voices Inspire Students

Addressing the gathering, guests from the film and theatre fraternity shared insights from their professional journeys and emphasised cinema as a collaborative art form. They encouraged aspiring filmmakers to uphold discipline, teamwork and creative integrity in their work.

International Short Films

The opening day featured screenings under the International Short Film Category, showcasing selected films from across the globe. The segment highlighted diverse cultural narratives and cinematic styles, reinforcing the festival’s commitment to global storytelling beyond linguistic and geographical boundaries. The international entries were evaluated by a jury comprising Akash Dhar, Pragati Deshmukh and Nitin Shashindran. The shortlisted films included Berta, Celestiale, La Paura dei Numeri (The Fear of Numbers), Ethereal, Matryoshka and Sting of War.

National Cinema Spotlight

The National Short Film Category brought contemporary Indian cinema to the forefront, presenting stories rooted in social, cultural and personal realities. The national films were judged by Attar Singh Saini, Priyanka Tanwar and Abhay Kulkarni. Shortlisted entries included Bramakamal, Emperor of the Sea, 17 Ve Varsha (The Seventeen Year), Rehaan Special, Praarambh, Geeli Farsh and Mumbai Noir.

Institutional Leadership

The festival is being conducted under the guidance of Principal Dr Koel Roy Choudhury, with leadership from Head of the Department Mithun Pillai and Frames Film Festival Chairperson Abhishek Dandekar, along with the support of faculty members and students of the institution.

Platform for Young Filmmakers

The Frames Film Festival continues to serve as an important platform for young filmmakers, offering exposure to national and international cinematic standards and encouraging meaningful storytelling.

