Kinwat, Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP's Bhimrao Keram Looks To Retain Seat

Election campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded on Monday evening, November 18. During the campaign, six major political parties in the state, along with several smaller parties, extensively campaigned for their candidates.

The Kinwat Assembly seat is one of the nine constituencies in Nanded district. Other constituencies in Nanded include Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South, Loha, Naigaon, Deglur, and Mukhed.

Key candidates

There are a total of 17 candidates in fray for the Kinwat assembly seat. The key candidates in the elections are Bhimrao Keram from the BJP who is being backed by the MahaYuti and NCP (SP) candidate Pradeep Naik Jadhav.

Previous results

In the 2019 elections, BJP's Bhimrao Keram snatched the seat from NCP's Pradeep Jadhav with a margin of over 13,000 votes. Before Bhimrao, Pradeep Jadhav represented the constituency in the Maharashtra Assembly for three consecutive terms from 2004 to 2019. Before him, the constituency had elected BJP's Digambar Bapuji Pawar Patil in 1995 and 1999.

Currently, the ruling coalition in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs, with BJP holding 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) 38, and other parties 24. The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats, with Congress holding 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) 12, and other parties six. Fifteen seats are vacant.

Issues:

Nanded district, where a large portion of the population is Marathas, is experiencing dissatisfaction among Marathas over the quota stir.

All 288 Assembly seats in Maharashtra will vote to elect its representative on November 20 in a single phase. The counting of the votes will take place on November 23. The much-awaited results will be clear on the same day.