Maharashtra: Khawati grant scheme gets Rs 486 cr clearance

Maharashtra Government, in a bid to provide relief to the economically disadvantaged tribal community during the present coronavirus pandemic, has decided to re-launch the Khawti grant scheme. The state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved to revive the scheme which was closed from 2013-14. The government will provide a 100% subsidy for the implementation of the scheme for one year.

As reported by Free Press Journal on Wednesday, a total of Rs 4,000 worth grant will be given under this scheme comprising goods worth Rs 2000 and Rs 2000 in cash which will be deposited in 11.55 lakh tribal families. The cabinet has approved an outgo of Rs 486 crore for the implementation of the scheme. It was proposed as most of these tribal community members have lost jobs and they are hard hit because of Covid-19 crisis and the nationwide lockdown. Further, due to heavy rains in tribal-dominated districts, there are limitations on carrying out agriculture activities for want of labour and equipment.

Under the Khawati grant scheme, a family will be provided with groceries of Matki, Chawli, Gram, Pea, Urad dal, Turdal, Sugar, Peanut Oil, Garam Masala, Chili Powder, Salt, Tea Leaves up to Rs 2,000.

A steering committee has been set up for the implementation of the scheme with the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) as its chairman and the Additional Commissioner, Tribal Development for the implementation of the scheme at the divisional level.