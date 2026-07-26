Khavda 4C Power Transmission Launches Menstrual Health Campaign In Rural Bhiwandi |

Bhiwandi: Reinforcing its commitment to community development alongside clean energy infrastructure, Khavda 4C Power Transmission Limited has organised a menstrual health and hygiene awareness campaign for women and adolescent girls in rural parts of Bhiwandi under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Awareness sessions held across villages

The campaign covered the villages of Ambadi, Chane, Dalonde, Dighashi, Jambhivali, Khaling, Lap Budruk and Kharivali, where over 400 women and adolescent girls participated in interactive awareness sessions on menstrual hygiene, reproductive health and preventive healthcare.

The company is currently developing a key power transmission network that will facilitate the evacuation of clean solar energy from Khavda in Gujarat to Padgha in Maharashtra, while simultaneously implementing community welfare initiatives in project-affected areas.

Experts highlight menstrual hygiene and preventive healthcare

Health experts addressed participants on safe menstrual hygiene practices, the importance of balanced nutrition, reproductive health, regular medical check-ups and the prevention of cervical cancer. The sessions also focused on dispelling myths surrounding menstruation and encouraging women to seek timely medical advice for reproductive health concerns.

As part of the initiative, hygiene kits containing sanitary pads, sanitary napkins, hand sanitiser and other essential personal hygiene items were distributed to all participants to encourage healthy menstrual practices.

Company stresses focus on community empowerment

Speaking on the occasion, Ninad Pitle, Vice President of Khavda 4C Power Transmission Limited, said that genuine community empowerment begins with investments in health and well-being. He said the menstrual health and hygiene programme seeks to break long-standing social taboos by equipping women and adolescent girls with accurate information, enabling them to make informed decisions about their health with confidence.

"Our commitment extends beyond building power transmission infrastructure. We are equally focused on creating meaningful social impact by empowering communities and improving the quality of life in project-affected areas," Pitle said.

Participants welcome initiative

The awareness campaign was organised jointly by Khavda 4C Power Transmission Limited and Lokbharti Education Society. Participants appreciated the initiative for creating a safe platform to discuss women's health issues that are often overlooked in rural areas.

Yogita Nimse, a participant from Dighashi village, said such programmes not only improve awareness about menstrual and reproductive health but also encourage women and adolescent girls to openly discuss their health-related concerns.

She added that sustained awareness campaigns of this nature are essential for improving women's health, dignity and overall well-being in rural communities.

The initiative forms part of the company's broader CSR efforts aimed at strengthening healthcare awareness, promoting gender-sensitive community development and improving access to essential health education in villages impacted by infrastructure projects.

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