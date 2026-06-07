Khar Tree Collapse Case: Police Yet To Take Action Despite Culpable Homicide Charge | File Pic (Representational Image)

Nearly a month after a tree from a construction site in Khar West fell on an auto-rickshaw, killing 14-year-old Aarika Shrivastav and seriously injuring Harshita Kumar, the Khar police are yet to take action against the accused.

Following Aarika's death on May 17 during treatment, police invoked Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Bluestone Constructions and the third-party agency supervising work at the project site. However, police said the investigation is still underway.

Probe Focuses On Contractors And Supervising Agency

A police officer said Bluestone had awarded the work to a contractor, who in turn assigned it to a third-party agency.

"We are investigating the matter and will take action against those found responsible," the officer said.

Injured Survivor Shows Signs Of Recovery

Meanwhile, Harshita Kumar (21), the second victim in the incident, has been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to a general ward and is showing encouraging signs of recovery.

She has been transferred to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for neurorehabilitation and is now able to move her hands and take a few assisted steps. Doctors said she has fully regained her cognitive abilities and is steadily recovering.

Bluestone Says It Is Cooperating With Investigation

In a statement, Bluestone said it is fully cooperating with the authorities and has shared all relevant records to facilitate a fair and transparent assessment.

The company said it would not comment further as the matter remains under investigation.

It added that its priority continues to be the well-being of the affected families and that it will support Harshita's recovery by bearing all medical and related expenses until she fully recovers.

The company also said its senior representatives have remained actively involved in assisting the affected families.

Tree Collapsed On Auto-Rickshaw In Khar West

The incident occurred on May 10 near Rajkumar Jewellers on Linking Road in Khar West, when a tree from the compound of a Bluestone project collapsed onto an auto-rickshaw carrying three passengers.

Aarika later succumbed to her injuries during treatment, while Harshita suffered serious injuries and continues to undergo rehabilitation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/