KDMC Lights Up Tribal Hamlets In Titwala Ahead Of Diwali, Installs 50 Streetlights After Years Of Darkness |

Kalyan: This Diwali brought more than festive celebrations for residents of several tribal hamlets in Titwala as years of darkness finally gave way to brightly lit streets. Responding to a long-pending demand the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) activated 50 streetlights on November 5 just ahead of the festival bringing much-needed relief to communities that had struggled with inadequate lighting for years.

Tribal Residents Raise Safety Concerns Over Poorly Lit Roads

The civic initiative followed a meeting between residents of various tribal hamlets and KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel a few weeks ago. During the meeting residents highlighted the difficulties they faced due to the absence of streetlights, particularly while commuting after sunset. They also raised concerns about safety, pointing out that poorly lit internal roads made movement difficult, especially during the night.

Taking note of their grievances, Goel assured the residents that the administration would address the issue without delay. Acting on his directions, the electrical department accelerated the work under the supervision of Additional City Engineer Prashant Bhagwat. The department completed the installation and switched on the lights within days, ensuring that the hamlets were illuminated before Diwali.

Residents Welcome Long-Awaited Civic Improvement

The development has brought visible happiness to residents, who said their long-standing demand had finally translated into action. They expressed gratitude to the commissioner and the electrical department's officials and staff for responding to their concerns.

According to civic department figures Titwala has 22 tribal hamlets. Between 2024 and 2026, the KDMC activated 185 streetlights in these settlements. Another 100 streetlights have been proposed for 2026-27 of which 50 were switched on on November 5.

The latest installations cover Thakur Pada (6) Ganesh Vidyalaya-MTDC Tribal Pada (8) Ganesh Temple Tribal Pada (11), Ganeshwadi Dargah area (11), Milind Nagar behind Birla College (2), Indiranagar (3), Waghmare Aali (4), Katkari settlement in Kalyan (1) and the settlement behind Adharwadi Jail (4).

The remaining proposed streetlights are expected to be activated soon. For residents, the illumination has turned this Diwali into a celebration of a long-awaited civic improvement.

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