KDMC Clerk Caught Accepting ₹6,000 Bribe In ACB Trap; Tax Department Employee Arrested | file pic [Representative Image]

Kalyan: In yet another embarrassment for the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Thane unit of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday caught a clerk attached to the civic body's Tax Assessment Department red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹6,000 from a complainant.

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The accused has been identified as Siddharth Borade, a clerk posted in the Tax Assessment Department of KDMC's 'B' Ward Office. He was arrested immediately after accepting the bribe during a trap laid by the ACB.

According to ACB officials, Borade had allegedly demanded ₹6,000 from the complainant for processing and completing official work related to the civic body's tax department. Unwilling to pay the illegal gratification, the complainant approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau and lodged a complaint.

Following verification of the allegations, ACB officials confirmed the demand for the bribe and organised a trap at the KDMC 'B' Ward office on Tuesday. During the operation, Borade was caught red-handed while accepting the tainted currency notes from the complainant. The ACB team immediately took him into custody.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether he was involved in similar offences in the past or if other officials had any role in the matter.

The arrest has once again brought the spotlight on alleged corruption within the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. KDMC has witnessed several anti-corruption actions over the past few years, with more than 50 officials and employees including officers, clerks, peons and security personnel—having been trapped by the ACB while allegedly accepting bribes in separate cases.

The latest action has raised fresh concerns over transparency and accountability in the functioning of the civic body, particularly in departments dealing with public services and tax-related work.