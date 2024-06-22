Kashimira Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Pit Dug For MBMC’s Biogas Plant

The accident spot (inset) the deceased kid | FPJ (Suresh Golani)

In yet another incident exposing the negligence of the contractors and officials in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), a five-year-old boy lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered water-filled pit, dug at the construction site which had been earmarked to set-up a bio-gas plant in Kashimira.

According to the police, the unfortunate incident was reported from the site located behind the Jijamata Municipal Garden in the Penkarpada area of Kashimira on Friday evening. The deceased identified as- Shreyansh Monu Soni (aged five years) was the only child who stayed with his parents, paternal uncle aunt and cousins in a tenement in Jai Ambe Nagar located in the nearby Shiv Shakthi Nagar area of Penkarpada in Kashimira. His father runs a pan-stall in Dadar.

After returning from school in the afternoon, the junior kg student went out to play in the garden at around 4 pm. However, when he failed to return till late in the evening, his kin and neighbours started searching for him. Finally, they found him in the water filled pit which had been dug at the construction site of MBMC’s biogas plant.

Shreyansh was pulled out from the pit by the fire brigade personnel and was rushed to the civil hospital in Bhayandar, where he was declared dead-on-arrival at around 9 pm. While playing in the garden, the child had apparently gone to fetch his ball near the pit when he accidentally slipped into it.

“We have registered an offence under section 304 (a) of the IPC for causing death by negligence. Investigations were underway and documents were being scrutinised to ascertain the role of the concerned civic officials/ supervisors and the contractual agency responsible for the act of negligence which led to the casualty. Appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty.” confirmed a senior officer attached to the Kashimira police station.

According to locals, the construction work was lying idle for several months and the pit was left unguarded sans any type of barricading to prevent such untoward incidents by the contractual agency which had been appointed for the project by the civic administration.

Demanding strict action against those responsible, the grief-stricken parents of the deceased child, local residents and former municipal corporator Anita Patil blamed the civic administration for not taking precautionary measures which led to the loss of an innocent life.

The parents initially refused to take custody of the body for the final rites but finally relented after the intervention of the police who filed a FIR and assured to conduct a detailed probe into the matter.