'Kasa Kay?' Maharashtra Government Launches New Public Awareness Campaign As Part Of 'Majha Gaon, Arogyasampann Gaon' Initiative

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday officially launched the public awareness campaign ‘Kasa Kay?’ along with its health awareness song at Mantralaya in Mumbai, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurating the initiative in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar.

According to a tweet shared by CMO Maharashtra, the campaign has been launched as part of the state government’s ambitious ‘Majhe Gaav, Arogya Sampanna Gaav’ initiative being implemented by the Public Health Department to strengthen healthcare awareness and participation in rural Maharashtra. During the event held at Mantralaya, the government also unveiled the official health song, a promotional video and an informational booklet linked to the campaign.

The primary objective of the ‘Kasa Kay?’ public awareness campaign is to increase active public participation in health-related initiatives, strengthen awareness regarding healthcare services among citizens and build greater trust and demand for healthcare facilities at the grassroots level.

The campaign launch comes after the Maharashtra government, on the occasion of World Health Day, announced its Rs 65.25 crore rural healthcare initiative titled “Majha Gaon, Arogyasampann Gaon” (My Village, Healthy Village), aimed at transforming healthcare access in villages and ensuring quality medical services reach citizens at their doorstep.

Apart from Chief Minister Fadnavis and the two Deputy Chief Ministers, the launch event was attended by Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Prakash Abitkar, Minister of State for Health Meghana Sakore-Bordikar and other cabinet members.

The initiative places a major focus on preventive healthcare instead of treatment-oriented healthcare systems. Key areas identified under the campaign include sanitation, clean drinking water, wastewater management, nutrition, control of communicable and non-communicable diseases, maternal and child healthcare, mental health and lifestyle-related illnesses.

To ensure effective implementation of the programme, committees have been established at various administrative levels ranging from the state level down to individual villages. Villages performing exceptionally well on predefined health indicators will be recognised by the government as “Arogyasampann Gaon.”

Minister of State for Health Meghana Sakore-Bordikar expressed confidence that the campaign would help significantly improve healthcare standards in rural Maharashtra and contribute towards building a healthier and more resilient society.

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