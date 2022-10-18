Karnataka honour killing: Father misleads police by lodging minor girl's missing complaint

Father misleads police by lodging minor girls missing complaint to escape from honour killing. | Pixabay

Bagalkot: In a case of honour killing, the girl's father lodged a kidnap complaint on October 11 to mislead the police. However, the incident came under light as the girl's brother failed to give convincing answers raising suspicion. On sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to having killed a minor girl and 22-year old man.

According to the Bagalkot Rural Police, failing to locate his son, the boy's father approached the police and filed a missing complaint with Nargund police station on October 3. While investigating, the police came across the missing complaint filed by the father of girl.

Later, the police found that incident took place in the early hours of October 1 when the minor girl's family took her and 22-year-old Vishwanatha Nelagi out on the pretext of uniting them. They were taken in two separate cars to the banks of the river where the girl was strangled with her dupatta, while the boy was continuously hit on his groin and chest and beaten to death.

The accused then flung the bodies into the river from a bridge on Almatti Road. Barring innerwear, they removed all the clothes from the corpses fearing identification. Their bodies dumped into the Krishna river, police said on Tuesday, police said. The bodies are yet to be recovered.

Based on statements of girls brother, the police have arrested Ravi Hullannanavara (19), the girl's brother, cousins Hanumantha Malnadada (22) and Beerappa Dalwayi (18).

Further investigation is on.