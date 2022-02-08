Karnataka hijab row 'unfortunate', says Maharashtra HM Dilip Walse Patil

Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said the hijab row in Karnataka is "unfortunate". Such disputes in the field of education should not arise, he added. Taking to Twitter, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader further urged the people of Maharashtra and all other states to not give too much importance to this issue and also to not make any statement that will create religious bitterness.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the hijab-row triggered protests in Karnataka spread across the state on Tuesday, with campuses witnessing 'conflict-like' situations marked by stone-pelting incidents, use of force by police and the Muslim girls standing their ground for wearing the headscarves, prompting calls for peace and calm both by the government and the High Court, which is now looking into the students' plea for their right to their hijab.

As the issue snowballed into a major controversy, the government declared three days' holidays for educational institutions across the state, even as voices across the country came in for and against the hijab issue.

Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai said: "I appeal to all the students, teachers and management of schools and colleges as well as people of Karnataka to maintain peace and harmony." "I have ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days. All concerned are requested to cooperate," Bommai, who is in New Delhi said in a tweet.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, he appealed to the Opposition and the people concerned not to escalate the situation by making "provocative" statements and to wait for the High Court order.

The state government is going by the law on dress code and the same stand has been put before the court, he said.

"Let's wait for the judiciary's decision and we will abide by whatever it says," he added.

Besides, the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the students and people to maintain peace and tranquility and said only some mischievous people were keeping the issue burning.

After hearing the petitions filed by some students studying in a Government Pre-University College for Girls in the coastal town of Udupi, the matter was posted for Wednesday.

"This Court requests the students and the public to maintain peace and tranquility. This Court has full faith in the wisdom and virtue of public at large and hopes that the same would be put to practice," Justice Krishna S Dixit said.

He also pointed out that agitations, sloganeering and students attacking each other were not good.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 09:19 PM IST