Karnala bird sanctuary in Panvel sets up 27 artificial water bowls for birds

The scorching heat saps the energy of not only human beings but also birds that keep migrating from one place to another. While the majority of the water bodies were either encroached upon to develop a city or dry up during summer, birds look for water sources to quench their thirds.

The management of Karnala Bird Sanctuary ensures that there should not be scarcity of water. The bird sanctuary in Panvel is a home for a number of migratory birds.

The authority has set up artificial ponds so that the animals and birds do not have to migrate in search of water to quench thirst. Forest department officials informed that artificial reservoirs have been constructed at 27 places in the sanctuary area.

As the mercury level has been soaring high since March, the Forest Department has deputed manpower to ensure water supply to the artificial reservoir.

Round the year, migratory birds come in large numbers at the sanctuary. Due to this, the sanctuary is a major attraction among tourists throughout the year.

Soon after the summer starts and temperature rises, natural water sources begin to deplete. The heatwave causes dehydration in animals and birds. The Karnala Bird Sanctuary has two natural water bodies. However, in summer, these water bodies dry up and the water levels decrease in the lakes. As a result, the animals and birds in the sanctuary have to rely entirely on water from artificial reservoirs.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:59 AM IST