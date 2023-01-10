Karjat: Absconded contractor provides monetary help to kin of blast victims, police say 'won’t affect probe'

Representatives of the contractor giving Rs 50 lakh help to the kin of two deceased. | Amit Srivastava

While the contractor appointed by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MVRC) for blasting of hills for laying of railway track on the Panvel-Karjat route is still absconding and police are searching for him, representatives of the contractor provided Rs 50 lakh help to the kin of two deceased.

Two had died in hill blasting incident

Two persons died after stones from a blasting site hit them on December 23 evening near Vadvihir bus stand in Karjat.

The monetary help will not have an impact on the investigation, said police. The contractor was charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, considering the seriousness of the incident. The contractor was identified as Rohit Kad, a resident of Pune.

Won't impact investigation: Police

Sanjay Shukla, Dy SP (Khalapur) said that he came to know about the monetary help through the media. “We heard that a meeting was held in the Karjat village and monetary help was given to the kin of the deceased,” said Dy SP Shukla, adding that it has nothing to do with the investigation.

“The contractor is still absconding and the offense has been registered against him. Once he is arrested, the further decision will be taken by the court,” said Dy SP Shukla.

Karjat MLA facilitated help

Mahendra Thorve, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA from Karjat constituency who facilitated the help through the contractor, said that he was in Nagpur winter session and soon after he returned, he met the family and assured help. “The contractor was ready to help the family after the incident,” said Thorve. After the incident, local villagers protested and demanded compensation. Later, the Khalapur police arrested three employees of the contractor in connection.

On December 23 evening, a 34-year-old motorbike rider and his 65-year-old mother who was a pillion rider died after stones hit them after blasting was carried out by the contractor appointed by MVRC for laying the railway line on the Panvel-Karjat route. The deceased were going toward their home in Borwadi village in Karjat when the incident took place. They were identified as Devaka Bai Mhadu Vadekar, 65, and Sachin Mhadu Vadekar, 34.

After the incident, the Khalapur police registered a case against Kad and others under sections 286, 304, 337, 338 and 34 of IPC and Sections 3 and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908.

Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation's statement

However, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation officials said, necessary guidelines were followed, the incident spot is nearly 200 m away from the site where work is going on, and the matter is being investigated by the local police.