Kandivali: Former Congress MLA Chandrakant Gosalia Provide Free Refreshments To Auto Drivers; 50,000 People Benefited So Far

Approximately 260,000 rickshaws operate between Bandra to Dahisar and Sion to Mulund checkpoints in Mumbai's Western and Eastern suburbs. These dedicated rickshaw drivers provide round-the-clock service to the people of Mumbai. Many of them work in two shifts, each lasting 12 hours, to support their families. At times, they even have to forgo their meals to ensure they can continue serving the public.

In fulfillment of their social commitment, former Congress MLA Chandrakant Gosalia and his son Ashish Gosalia have been conducting a daily free refreshment distribution drive at their residence. This initiative runs from 9 am to 9 pm and benefits approximately 500 to 600 rickshaw drivers hailing from various regions, including Eastern and Western suburbs, MiraBhayander, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, and Thane.

This noble effort has been ongoing for more than four months. Rickshaw drivers have been visiting Gosalia's Bungalow on Link Road, Evershine Nagar, Malad (W), Mumbai, on a daily basis for the past four months to receive complimentary refreshments. They are generously provided with items such as biscuits, water bottles, wafers, chocolates, Frooti, and lassi.

This heartwarming initiative has successfully served more than 50,000 auto rickshaw drivers till date. Chandrakant Gosalia and Ashish Gosalia have shared that they receive calls from numerous rickshaw drivers daily, expressing their heartfelt gratitude for this kind gesture. Chandrakant Gosalia, a Civil Engineer by profession and a dedicated Congress supporter, served as an MLA for two terms representing Kandivali, with his tenure spanning from 1985 to 1995.

During his time as an MLA, he made a significant impact by spearheading various development projects in the Malad and Kandivali regions. Additionally, he ventured into national politics by contesting the Lok Sabha election from the North Mumbai Constituency. Ashish Gosalia, a professional Engineer and Developer, played an active role in the political sphere. He served as the Chairman of the Science and Technology Cell of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and held the position of Secretary of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee.

His involvement in these roles reflects his commitment towards contributing to the party's activities and initiatives. Chandrakant Gosalia and Ashish Gosalia have further demonstrated their dedication in serving the community by installing over 1,200 benches at public locations such as railway stations, bus stops, registration offices, religious sites, and various parks throughout Mumbai and its neighboring suburban areas.

This initiative reflects their strong commitment to social welfare and community development. During the challenging period of the Covid-19 pandemic, Chandrakant Gosalia and Ashish Gosalia extended their support to the community by distributing food grain kits to over 50,000 individuals in need. Following the lockdown period from March 2022 to June 2022, they continued to bring smiles to people from diverse backgrounds by providing over 25,000 free movie tickets in multiple languages.

Their commitment to community service doesn't stop there. They had operated a helpline for the registration of senior citizens and Voter ID cards. Additionally, they have been providing financial assistance to cancer patients and those in need, as well as offering support for educational facilities on an ongoing basis. These efforts reflect their dedication to making a positive impact on society. The Gosalia family emphasizes that their commitment to social responsibility is a way to show their gratitude to society.

They have made it clear that their dedication to public service will remain steadfast in the future, ensuring a continued positive impact on the community

