Kanchi Mahaswami Festival: Renowned Musician T N Seshagopalan Receives 'Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan' Award, Recognizes 6 Young Talents Also

National eminence awardees with (l to r) Dr V Shankar, president, Shanmukhananda Sabha, Dr V Rangaraj, vice president, Sabha, (4th from left), G Raman (Sabha), R Ganesan (Sabha), Adithya Madhavan, Dharini Veeraraghavan, S Mahati, T N Seshagopalan, Radha Namboodiri (Sabha Music School,) Sivakumar Anantharaman, Rohit Prasad, Siddharth Balamannu and S R Veeraraghavan ( Hon Secretary, Sabha) |

As part of the Kanchi Mahaswami festival organised by the Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha, Sion, the 24th Sri Shanmukhananda National Eminence ‘Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan’ Award was presented to popular musician Padma Bhushan T N Seshagopalan at the Sabha’s auditorium.

T N Seshagopalan Receives 'Sangeetha Kala Vibhushan' Award |

Six young and promising musicians S Mahati, Dharani Veeraraghavan, Aditya Madhavan, Shiva Kumar Anantharaman, Rohit Prasad, and Siddharth Balamannu were presented the ‘Sri Shanmukha Shiromani Award’.

S Mahati receiving her award |

Earlier, the Sabha also honoured musician Sikkil Gurucharan with the Kanchi Jagadguru Sri Jayendra Saraswati National Eminence award in Fine Arts. The festival was inaugurated with Mahaswami Sangeetanjali and was presented by Shanmukha Sangeetha Shironmani Bharat K Sundar.

Sikkil Gurucharan honoured with the Kanchi Jagadguru Sri Jayendra Saraswati National Eminence award. |