Kamothe Residents Gather Outside Police Station Over Ongoing Power Cuts; Video Goes Viral

Kamothe Residents Gather Outside Police Station Over Ongoing Power Cuts; Police Try To Calm Protesters | Komathe_Express

Navi Mumbai: Frustration over repeated power cuts in Kamothe spilled onto the streets as a large number of residents gathered near Kamothe Police Station to protest against the ongoing electricity disruptions in the area.

Visuals, shared by 'Komathe_Express' from the spot showed a huge crowd outside the police station, with residents raising concerns over the prolonged power cuts that have affected daily life in the locality. The gathering reflected growing anger among locals, many of whom have reportedly been struggling with frequent outages, especially during late-night hours.

The situation, however, remained under police watch. Police personnel were seen speaking to residents and trying to calm them down as the crowd continued to gather near the station. Officials attempted to pacify the protesters and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Residents have been upset over the repeated interruptions in power supply, with many complaining that the cuts have disrupted sleep, household routines and basic comfort. The issue has become a major concern for people living in affected pockets of Kamothe, particularly as the outages have continued for several days.

While there is no indication of a wider electricity shortage or city-wide load-shedding crisis, the repeated local disruptions have triggered public anger. Residents are demanding quicker action from the concerned electricity authorities and a clear explanation for the recurring power failures.

The protest near Kamothe Police Station highlights the mounting frustration among citizens who say they have been left to deal with long hours without electricity. For many families, the problem is no longer just about a temporary outage, but about the lack of timely resolution and communication.

Police continued to remain present at the spot to manage the crowd and maintain order. Further details from the electricity department are awaited.

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